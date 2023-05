TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The late “Queen of Rock N’ Roll” is being remembered by fans and fellow industry workers following her passing on Wednesday.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Robin Hood Studios Owner Robin Hood Brians about a recording session with Ike and Tina Turner he did in Tyler back in the early 1970s.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.