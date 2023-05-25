Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Storm chasers capture ‘massive’ lightning show near Lubbock

Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of New Mexico and Texas on Wednesday, with large hail and damaging winds. Credit: Rich Hamel/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

FARWELL, Texas - Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of New Mexico and Texas on Wednesday, with large hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Rich Hamel chased the supercell storm all the way from Tucumcari, N.M., to Lubbock, Texas. Videos shared by Hamel show the powerful storm as it passed over Farwell, Texas, near the border with New Mexico.

“A top 5 storm for ones where I did not witness a tornado and the best storm I’ve seen in New Mexico by far,” Hamel wrote alongside the videos on Facebook.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, N.M., warned of hail stones ranging from two inches to the size of tennis balls, and winds up to 70 mph. Some areas were under flash flood warnings due to heavy rain.

The NWS field office in Lubbock, Texas, issued similar warnings in the region as the storms moved southeast overnight, bringing hail, damaging winds and flooding.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Tyler woman who forged her way to contract on $1.2M home pleads guilty
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Tyler
Kerick Johnson, left, and Marqus Gray are suspects connected to a shooting at a North Tyler...
Police name suspects in North Tyler apartment complex shooting
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns self in to Smith County Jail

Latest News

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter
Payne Springs emergency responders rescue man with chainsaw in leg
A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart