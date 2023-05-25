WATCH: Fort Worth Zoo’s baby elephant Travis takes a tumble

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Zoo’s baby elephant Travis took an adorable fall this morning.

The little guy was walking next to his mother, Belle, next to their enclosure’s pond. While trying to exit the pool, he took a short nosedive, and retreated back to Belle’s side.

Travis turned 3 months old yesterday, and by the looks of it, he’s still getting the hang of things.

