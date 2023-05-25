Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Authorities search for arsonist who set dumpster on fire outside Texas attorney general’s office

Authorities are investigating a dumpster fire outside the Texas Attorney General's office amid a corruption probe into the AG.
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a dumpster fire outside the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Firefighters responded to a call Wednesday evening that a dumpster was on fire.

Attorney Ken Paxton turned the video over to authorities as it comes amid a corruption investigation into Paxton.

“The person of interest is the individual that appears in a white jacket and some type of head covering in the video that does not have flames in it,” tweeted the Texas Attorney General account.

The Texas House General Investigative Team is looking into Paxton’s request for $3 million of public money to pay a settlement between him ad terminated whistleblowers.

Paxton denies all wrongdoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

