WATCH: Authorities search for arsonist who set dumpster on fire outside Texas attorney general’s office

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a dumpster fire outside the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Firefighters responded to a call Wednesday evening that a dumpster was on fire.

Attorney Ken Paxton turned the video over to authorities as it comes amid a corruption investigation into Paxton.

“The person of interest is the individual that appears in a white jacket and some type of head covering in the video that does not have flames in it,” tweeted the Texas Attorney General account.

We are looking to identify a person of interest in an arson. Please contact the Austin Fire Department if you have information that can help solve this crime. pic.twitter.com/Xb5MaWquSd — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) May 25, 2023

The Texas House General Investigative Team is looking into Paxton’s request for $3 million of public money to pay a settlement between him ad terminated whistleblowers.

Paxton denies all wrongdoing.

