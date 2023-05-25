Vigil held for Palestine ISD students who died in weekend wreck

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil was held for the Palestine ISD students who died in a crash just after the school’s graduation ceremony.

17-year-old Ju’Mija Clewis had just graduated from Palestine High School, and 17-year-old Sheriee Butler had finished the eleventh grade.

The two girls were passengers in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning and died, along with the driver, Raven Clewis from Dallas. DPS confirmed there were six females in the car and were traveling northbound on FM 2661. A survivor of the crash said they were leaving a graduation party in Flint when their car went off the roadway and hit a tree head-on, killing three and causing non-incapacitating injuries to the other three.

The Palestine community gathered Wednesday night to remember the lives of the two girls. We spoke with Sheriee’s mother, Misty Jordan, at the vigil.

“When my daughter passed, and you know, I hate the way that it happened ... with our family, when she died, a piece of us died with her and we so love Sheriee.”

Ju’Mija’s mother, Atara Yarbrough, shared a few words about her daughter.

“It feels like a dream that I just can’t wake up from. She should be burying me not me burying her. She was the sweetest girl ever, the biggest smile. I could close my eyes now...I could see her.”

The family says they are grateful to have this support from the community during this hard time.

“It’s just amazing. It’s an amazing feeling that makes you feel so much better.” said Ju’Mija’s grandmother Twyla Yarbrough.

“It makes me so proud of her that I know that she was loved and she did what she was supposed to do.” said Atara.

Hundreds of family and friends prayed together, sang songs and lit their candles, honoring both girls.

“I love her so much and it’s just ... I don’t know. I sometimes, I don’t understand, and I try to but I don’t believe God wants me to try to understand. This is his perfect will and I trust God.” said Misty.

The Palestine community will also be holding a balloon release at Reagan Park Friday at 7 p.m.

