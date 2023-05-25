Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions pleads guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of abandoning and endangering his children in an unlivable home has pleaded guilty.

Corey Evans, 28, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court to submit his plea on Thursday. This development comes after his co-defendant, Katelynn Schengeli, also gave a guilty plea on May 11. Evans and Schengeli have now both pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment, and both received sentences of six years per case to be served concurrently.

When the two were arrested in December 2021, their children were found in the family’s mobile home in various states of severe distress; an 11-month-old infant was in a diaper that had apparently been soiled some time ago, twin 4-year-olds were locked in a room with one begging for water, and all were very malnourished. The situation was found as a result of an 8-year-old child who had called 911 for his unresponsive mother, Schengeli, who had reportedly passed out drunk.

The children have since been placed in a safe living environment.

