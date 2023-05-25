Thursday’s Weather: Nice and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A few clouds have rolled in overnight, so many places may start out partly to mostly cloudy, but by afternoon, we will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s again today with light winds. Much the same for tomorrow with sunshine that continues through the weekend. Temperatures will stay near average in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. A few more clouds arrive on Memorial Day with a slight chance for rain late in the day, then a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Slight chances for rain may continue much of next week.

