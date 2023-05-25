Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We have an absolutely beautiful day on tap with mostly sunny skies and temps right where they should be for this time of year, in the middle 80s. East-northeast winds continue to blow into East Texas, leading to lower humidity and a better “feel” to the air. A lone shower or two will be possible this afternoon, although coverage is very low and most will stay dry. Another comfy and mild start is expected tomorrow in the middle 60s before ample sunshine warms us back into the middle 80s for our Friday afternoon. We will enjoy some pleasant and sunny weather over the weekend with more sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the middle 80s. A few showers will be possible on Memorial Day, although once again coverage for this rain is limited an many areas won’t see a drop. Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as east-southeast winds give Mother Nature a little more moisture to work with, so don’t forget where you put the umbrella.

