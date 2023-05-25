Tax appraisal mailings delayed in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re a homeowner, you might have noticed you still need to receive your tax appraisal by mail.

The Nacogdoches County appraisal office was flooded by storms two weeks ago. As of Wednesday, its lobby is open back to the public as they continue to work around repairs.

“Anything that got wet, they had to remove the entire wood panel,” said chief appraiser Jason Malott

Malott said the office is moving quickly to get on track after dealing with flooding damage from this month’s storms. Two inches of water got inside the building, but no damage was done to their files.

This still gives the office a minor setback in sending forms by mail.

“It has happened at other appraisal districts throughout Texas. When there’s more than 250 of them, it’s bound to happen,” said Malott

Malott said nearly 45,000 properties are evaluated annually, including business and private.

Malott said in previous years, forms were already sent out around this time, but they are looking at a one-month delay this year.

“It may change out a little bit, but there are precautionary measures written into the law that when these disasters happen that things still can happen in a timely fashion,” said Malott.

The office does not require property owners do not have to take any additional steps and are encouraged to fill or print forms online. Forms can be sent back by mail or dropped off at their office.

