Suspect detained in fatal Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting.

Longview officers responded to an area in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street at 11:25 a.m. this morning in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found an individual lying on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

A report by the police department said that a person of interest is currently being detained and interviewed by investigators.

Authorities ask anyone with information to please contact Detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.