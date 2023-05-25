Payne Springs emergency responders rescue man with chainsaw in leg

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A Payne Springs man was sent to the hospital after emergency responders assisted a man with a chainsaw stuck in his leg.

According to a report by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, emergency responders received a traumatic injury call at a residence on County Road 2830 a little after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller stated that a man had a chainsaw stuck in his leg.

Responders said that prior to their arrival, the bar and motor portions of the chainsaw had been removed. A proper tourniquet as applied to stop the bleeding and responders said the man had sustained serious injuries to his lower leg who was then transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler.

