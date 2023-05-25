Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Fairly Quiet Weather Through the Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend
Quiet Weather through the upcoming weekend. Near Normal Temperatures.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to mostly clear skies are expected overnight tonight with mild temperatures and fairly light wind. Tomorrow (Thursday) should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with near normal temperatures with a light easterly wind. On Friday, a weak cold front sneaks in from the NE and will keep our temperatures unchanged for Friday and Saturday. No rain is expected with this front. We start warming up a bit heading into Memorial Day. A very slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers on Memorial Day proper...less than 20%. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and more humidity is expected. No severe weather is expected through early next week. Have a great night.

