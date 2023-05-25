Nacogdoches leaders preview 33rd annual Blueberry Festival

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Nacogdoches is gearing up for its most famous festival of the year.

Chair of the Blueberry Festival Grace Handler and the Chamber of Commerce spoke with community partners Thursday morning at the Fredonia Hotel about what is in the works for the annual festival. The event attracts thousands from all around East Texas.

“At the end of the festival, during the festival, before the festival, we start seeing things happen in Nacogdoches,” said Handler.

Last year, the chamber reported over $480,000 in direct business sales, supporting over 350 businesses in Nacogdoches and its county. Handler said they have over 200 vendors stationed all across downtown.

“I’m looking forward to another year, this year to be the same or better. We just have so much here to offer to Nacogdoches.”

Handler also said they will have new activities available, including a Bronco Raptor simulator sponsored by Tipton Ford Lincoln and a train ride around Festival Park for both kids and adults.

In the presentation, concert organizer Angela Wiederhold said they would kick off festivities with the Blueberry Bluegrass at the park on June 9. Serval music groups are set to perform.

“Our concert brings in lots of families and kids, and of course, we welcome everyone to bring their pet. We love to have all the puppies at the par,” said Weirderhold.

The Blueberry Festival will be in downtown Nacogdoches starting on June 10.

