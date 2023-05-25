Mineola ISD breaks ground on first new campus in 40 years

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas town is celebrating the first new addition to their school system in nearly 40 years.

Mineola ISD passed a bond for $29.8 million in May 2022, and they’re using $28 million of that to construct a brand new primary school campus. Superintendent Cody Mize said that by the time construction is finished, it will have been almost 40 years since the last Mineola school was built.

“It’s a great day to be a resident of Mineola,” Mize said.

They expect to save on construction costs throughout the project, so surplus funds in addition to the extra $1.8 million from the 2022 bond will go towards renovation on the elementary campus according to Mize.

Mize said that he’s happy to see the community turning out in celebration of the momentous occasion.

The construction is expected to be complete by July 2024.

