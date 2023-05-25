Marshall dog hung by leash will recover, will not return to owner

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The dog recovered from a man arrested for animal cruelty on Wednesday is expected to recover.

A police report said that the dog belonging to Jacob Edwards, 30, of Marshall, will not be returned to the man after it recovers. Edwards was arrested on Wednesday after an officer and two witnesses saw Edwards hang the dog from the entrance of a Marshall business and allow the door to close on the animal. The witnesses also reported seeing Edwards kick the dog “with force,” and allegedly heard him speak about regularly beating the pet.

The report said that the dog is expected to recover, and is not available for adoption at this time.

“The swift action of the witnesses and the responding officers saved this animal from further suffering,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We encourage people to call police if they see something like this.”

Edwards was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals on a bond of $3,000.

