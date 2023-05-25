Man accused of assaulting 2 women in Coffee City Tuesday in custody

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was accused of assaulting two women Tuesday, prompting a search of the area between Coffee Landing Road and Diamond Bay Drive, has been arrested.

Coffee City Police Department reports that Henry “Boley” Woods was spotted by a Frankston police officer. Woods was at a gas station in Frankston, the officer reported to Coffee City police.

Woods got into the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been identified in the BOLO alert, and the vehicle headed north on Hwy 155 into Henderson County.

Coffee City Police Sgt. Welch was waiting at the county line and stopped the vehicle near Midway Package Store. Frankston police assisted and Woods was taken into custody for his outstanding warrant from the assault that happened Tuesday.

Related: Coffee City police searching for suspect accused of assaulting 2 women, fleeing into woods

Coffee City police searching for suspect who assaulted 2 women, fled into woods (Coffee City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.