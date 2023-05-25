Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly Sunny and Warm. No rain is forecast through Sunday
Mostly Sunny and Warm through the weekend. No rain is forecast.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The weather over the next several days will be, for the most part, unchanged. Mostly Sunny Skies during the day and clear skies at night. Even though a weak front moves through on Friday, high temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s through the weekend. As we head into the early part of next week, including Memorial Day, there will be a slight chance for a few afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers. At this time, the chances are only 20%. An easterly component will be in the wind through Sunday, then a more southerly component enters in. With these southerly winds, humidity values will start climbing during the day. Have a Safe Memorial Day Weekend. If you venture out on the lakes, please wear your life vests...and if you travel, please fasten those seat belts. Be Safe.

