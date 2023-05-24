White Oak Fire Department on scene of explosion at pipeline site

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak firefighters are at the scene of an explosion.

The White Oak City Manager said that the incident occurred on part of the Mid-Valley Pipeline, which is at 1010 Cox Dairy Rd.

He says workers are at the scene reducing pressure in the line but the fire is still burning. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

