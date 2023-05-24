Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Though many of us will not see a drop of rain today, you may want to keep the umbrella or light rain jacket nearby this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s for most of us, though some areas may only make it into the upper 70s where we have more significant cloud cover and rain.

Showers and thunderstorms will die out this evening and we’ll see mostly clear skies overnight. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s, and we’ll cool into the mid 60s by Thursday morning. There’s a slim chance for a couple of showers on Thursday, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow.

For Friday through Sunday, the forecast is dry with warm temperatures - mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, near 90-degrees. On Monday, Memorial Day, there is a chance for a few showers, but the chance is still low. Temperatures will continue to hold in the upper 80s and low 90s for the early part of next week under partly cloudy skies. Chances for rain persist in the forecast through at least Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.