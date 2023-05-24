WebXtra: Lindale veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from service and beyond.

39-year-old John Anderson of Lindale served nearly eight years in the US Army, including tours in Iraq where he was wounded. Suffering injuries that would have classified him as 100 percent disabled, he instead choose to work as a security officer after discharge.

It was December of 2016 when he was working security at a Tyler game room. Two men attempted to rob the place, and were thwarted by Anderson.

He said the altercation left him with a permanent reminder of the risks of his job: Bullets, which remain in his head.

Anderson spoke with KLTV 7′s Bob Hallmark about why he continues to want to serve.

