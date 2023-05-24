WebXtra: Tyler requests state enterprise zone designation for Tyler Regional Hospital
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council is requesting request a designation from the state which would allow a local hospital to reinvest in itself.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Tyler Assistant City Manager Heather Nick about the city requesting a State of Texas Enterprise Zone designation for Tyler Regional Hospital.
