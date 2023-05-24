Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Ed Sheeran surprises Florida high school students with free guitars, tickets

Ed Sheeran paid a visit to high school students in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Hillsborough County Public Schools / MAGNIFI U /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

TAMPA, Florida - Ed Sheeran paid a visit to high school students in Tampa, Florida, last week, ahead of his sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

The Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter visited marching band students from both Middleton High School and Blake High School on Friday, and donated guitars to the music program.

A video shared by the Hillsborough County School District shows the singer surprising the students during their practice, then performing for them. In a twist, some of the students performed one of his songs for him.

Sheeran signed autographs for the kids, and all of the students received tickets to his Saturday show.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
Red flags to look for when booking your vacation rental
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal
FILE - Alex Murdaugh is currently serving prison time for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh