WATCH: Car plows into Maryland dog retreat

A driver crashed into a dog retreat and training center in Maryland earlier this month. Credit: Sniffers Doggie Retreat / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From TMX

ROCKVILLE, Maryland - A driver crashed into a dog retreat and training center in Maryland, smashing through an office area and nearly striking employees earlier this month.

Surveillance videos shared by Sniffers Doggie Retreat on Instagram show a silver SUV crashing through the facility’s glass entrance at around 4:30 p.m. on May 11 as a client runs out of the way. Another angle shows two employees behind the front desk running along with the client.

The vehicle doesn’t stop, smashing through an interior wall into the next room, where another employee runs out of the way. The SUV finally comes to a stop after striking a row of animal cages.

“We’ve been asked many times what exactly happened. We don’t have specifics but we do know this was an accident,” Sniffers Doggie Retreat wrote alongside the video on Instagram. Per reports, the driver was another client.

There were no serious injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Due to the extensive damage, the building inspector was notified.

Sniffers said no humans or animals were harmed, though two dogs did escape. The first was located that evening, and despite searching the second wasn’t located until it returned on its own two days later.

“We will be working hard to get our facility back to normal and can’t wait to see your dogs this summer,” Sniffers said.

