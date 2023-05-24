Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman who forged her way to contract on $1.2M home pleads guilty

A Tyler woman who was arrested in 2022 for forgery while attempting to buy a $1.2 million home pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who was arrested in 2022 for forgery while attempting to buy a $1.2 million home pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Mary Morgan Strobel, 28, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022 for forgery greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony. On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge Debby Gunter’s court, and received five years deferred adjudication.

In the initial case, Strobel had been accused of showing fraudulent proof of funds to the tune of $110 million while attempting to purchase a $1.2 million house in Tyler. She was arrested once the $10,000 in earnest money did not go through. Her realtor discovered through legal investigation into her bank that she, in fact, had far less money than she claimed.

According to her arrest affidavit, Strobel and the other person involved in the fraudulent actions attempted to harm another person financially by defrauding them of their property.

