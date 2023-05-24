Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a fatal wreck on Tuesday evening.

According to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, at 3:45 p.m. police were called to Hwy 31 and Patton Lane where a wreck was reported.

According to the investigation, a motorcycle had been traveling westbound on Hwy 31, and a pickup was traveling on Patton Lane. The truck turned from Patton onto Hwy 31 in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the truck, killing the biker. The pickup driver fled the scene, Erbaugh said.

The pickup and driver were later located, and detectives are investigating.

The names of those involved have not been released, pending family notification.

