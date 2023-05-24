Police name suspects in North Tyler apartment complex shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for a shooting at a North Tyler apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, investigators have named Kerick Johnson, an 18-year-old black male, and Marqus Gray, a 21-year-old black male, were the shooters in this incident.

Warrants were obtained on both Johnson and Gray for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said that multiple shell casings were found at the Liberty Arms Apartments after the shooting and that at least one apartment unit and multiple parked vehicles had been struck by bullets. Johnson was also interviewed at the scene after he sustained a gunshot wound to his right torso. He was transported to UT Health and later released.

Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this case or regarding the whereabouts of Kerick Johnson or Marqus Gray to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

