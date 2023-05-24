Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police name suspects in North Tyler apartment complex shooting

Tyler police name suspects in North Tyler apartment complex shooting
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for a shooting at a North Tyler apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, investigators have named Kerick Johnson, an 18-year-old black male, and Marqus Gray, a 21-year-old black male, were the shooters in this incident.

Warrants were obtained on both Johnson and Gray for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said that multiple shell casings were found at the Liberty Arms Apartments after the shooting and that at least one apartment unit and multiple parked vehicles had been struck by bullets. Johnson was also interviewed at the scene after he sustained a gunshot wound to his right torso. He was transported to UT Health and later released.

Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this case or regarding the whereabouts of Kerick Johnson or Marqus Gray to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Previous reporting:

Person of interest detained in North Tyler apartment shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31

Latest News

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Tyler woman who forged her way to contract on $1.2M home pleads guilty
A Tyler woman who was arrested in 2022 for forgery while attempting to buy a $1.2 million home...
Tyler woman who forged her way to contract on $1.2M home pleads guilty
Ed Sheeran paid a visit to high school students in Tampa, Florida, last week, ahead of his...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran surprises Florida high school students with free guitars, tickets
Showcasing multiple locations in and around East Texas for you and the whole family to enjoy a...
Make a splash this summer in East Texas