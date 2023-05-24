Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Chance for rain today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with a few thunderstorms out closer to I-35 that could move into our western counties before falling apart this morning.  This will leave an outflow boundary in the area that should spark a few more thunderstorms later this afternoon across other parts of East Texas.  Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will weaken and dissipate this evening.  Expect a few clouds Thursday morning, then partly cloudy skies by afternoon.  Mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend with temperatures near average in the mid 80s.

