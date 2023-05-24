Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns self in to Smith County Jail

(VNL)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash has turned himself in to police.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Jeremy Cisneros, 19, of Smith County, turned himself in to the Smith County Jail on Wednesday where he was booked on a charge of accident causing serious bodily injury or death, a second-degree felony, with a $75,000 bond.

Cisneros is suspected of driving a pick-up that collided with a motorcycle on State Highway 31 and Patton Lane around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the motorcycle is identified as Charles Main, 55, of Chandler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F