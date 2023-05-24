Rains County Jail found to no longer non-compliant

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following an inspection the Rains County Jail has been removed from the state non-compliance list.

The jail was placed on the list in March when it was discovered the jail had not received necessary inspections for eight months.

The inspections required were for fire safety and health.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website.

Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.