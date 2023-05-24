Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31

Latest News

Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump