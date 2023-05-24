Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Sctrd Afternoon/Evening Showers/Thundershowers on Wednesday
Few sctrd showers/thundershowers Wed PM. Nice days on Thu/Fri.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy Skies overnight tonight. Tomorrow, we are expecting a mostly cloudy sky with scattered afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers. At this time, we are not looking for much in the way of severe weather, but lightning/thunder will be possible in parts of East Texas tomorrow afternoon/evening. Rainfall totals should be relatively low with amounts from .10″ to .25″ in a few areas. If you get an isolated thundershower, your totals may be higher. Unfortunately, some may not get any rain at all. Remember, this precipitation will be scattered throughout the afternoon/early evening. Partly Cloudy Skies are likely on Thursday and Friday with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. A weak front slides through ETX on Friday evening, bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. A warming trend will then begin on Sunday...into the early part of next week. The weekend looks very nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and no rain. For Memorial Day itself, there is now a very, very slight chance for a few scattered PM showers. Only a 20% right now. Just a bit better on rain chances for Tuesday. Have a great night, East Texas!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck
Liberty Arms Apartments in Tyler.
Person of interest detained in connection with North Tyler apartment shooting
Karen Dunn
Former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
1 dead, 2 teens injured in crash near Sulphur Springs

Latest News

Scattered Afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers on Wed.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Showers/thundershowers possible Wed. Nice Weather Thu/Fri.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers/thundershowers possible Wed. Nice Weather Thu/Fri.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips