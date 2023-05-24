Mount Pleasant man accused of exposing himself to 6 children while on meth

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant man was arrested on Tuesday for exposing himself to multiple children while high on methamphetamine.

Billy Wayne Gage Jr., 44, has been charged with six counts of indecent exposure to a child following an incident at a Mount Pleasant trailer park. An arrest document said that Gage had exposed himself to his neighbors while outside of his residence in the park.

During an interview with investigators, Gage allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and alcohol throughout the day on Tuesday, starting on Monday night. Gage reportedly went on to say that he left his trailer and exposed himself several times throughout the day, but was unable to recount the exact number of times. When asked if he was aware of other people outside at the time, Gage allegedly admitted he was, though he claimed could not tell if they were adults or children.

The arresting officer said that there were six children present throughout the day who witnessed Gage exposing himself. The parents of the children witnessed the events as well, and provided written statements on what they and their children observed.

Gage was arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail on bonds totaling $90,000.

