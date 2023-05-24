Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings

Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested after police say he used a cell phone to illegally record women in a doctor’s office restroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation into the matter began when a Lufkin police officer was dispatched to a doctor’s office in reference to a camera being found in a restroom. The complainant said she noticed that a cellphone had been taped to the pipe underneath a sink adjacent to a toilet as she was helping her daughter use the restroom.

The phone was identified as belonging to Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin, and a search warrant was obtained and executed to search it. The affidavit states that the subsequent search revealed a video recording of the complainant and her daughter on the date of the alleged incident.

Dusten Daniel has been booked into the Angelina County Jail on a count of invasive visual recording and invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room. Both have a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate

Latest News

A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from...
WebXtra: Lindale veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from...
WebXtra: Tyler veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
Billy Wayne Gage Jr.
Mount Pleasant man accused of exposing himself to 6 children while on meth
A suspect is being pursued in Upshur County following the robbery of a game room near Big Sandy...
Authorities searching for Big Sandy man suspected of robbing game room