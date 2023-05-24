Kilgore College nursing program receives accreditation, returns to traditional curriculum

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College Nursing Program recently received their accreditation from the Association of Science in Nursing.

The curriculum for the nursing program is going back to a traditional block system for baccalaureate programs. The 24 graduates from autumn of 2022 successfully passed their licensing exam on their first attempt.

“We have done a lot work in enhancement and improvements over the past 11 months if you will. That is from changing up the curriculum, raising the bar to a level of expectation, making sure that the nurses from our graduate programs are quality based, professional, and accountable for their actions,” Director of Nursing Programs Jennifer Bray said.

The new accreditation means that the nursing program will not be up for another review until 2030. In the spring semester of 2024, the new Kilgore College Health Science building will open, which will have a state of the art simulation lab as well as a skill lab.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.