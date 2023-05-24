Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Abbott signs legislation extending statue of limitations on certain assualt offenses

Texas Capitol
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - House Bill 467 by Representative Tom Craddick was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

This bill changes the statute of limitations for specific types of aggravated assault offenses. The current statute of limitations is two years for misdemeanor assault and three years for felony assault. House Bill 467 extends these periods to three years for misdemeanor assault and five years for felony assault against a family member or victims with close relationships. The legislation will become law on September 1, 2023.

“Misdemeanor and felony assault against a family member is a serious offense,” said Craddick. “Giving our law enforcement and related agencies time to properly identify the crime and a potential aggressor is a positive step to protecting Texans from violence. I am honored to have sponsored this legislation and would like to think Senator Pete Flores for working with me on this bill. This legislation will give victims the time they need to ensure aggressors are properly prosecuted,”

