Franklin County Jail removed from state non-compliance list

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After being put on the non-compliant list in March, the Franklin County Jail is no longer considered to be non-compliant.

The jail was placed on the list because an inspector found the staff had not received some required training.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website.

Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

