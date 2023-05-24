Franklin County Jail removed from state non-compliance list

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After being put on the non-compliant list in March, the Franklin County Jail is no longer considered to be non-compliant.

The jail was placed on the list because an inspector found the staff had not received some required training.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website.

Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.