Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida school district moved the poem out of the elementary section of a school library.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida school district has decided a historic poem written by America’s first youth poet laureate may not be suitable for younger students.

The Miami-Dade County public school ordered copies of the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” to be moved from the elementary section in a school’s library to the middle school section.

Amanda Gorman wrote the critically acclaimed literary piece for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a parent of a student at Bob Graham Education Center objected to the piece of poetry, claiming it indirectly contained “hate messages.”

Florida Freedom to Read also said the complaint erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author and publisher.

Gorman reacted to the move on Instagram posting, “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

The school district pointed out that the poem has not been banned or removed. They determined it was better suited for middle school students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Tyler
Marisol Avila
Amber Alert issued for missing teenage girl from Houston
FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics but offers no specifics
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts discusses ethics concerns