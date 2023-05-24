Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Few Showers/T’Showers through this Evening. P/Sunny to M/Sunny Thu/Fri
Few showers/thundershowers this evening. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy and near normal temps for Thu/Fri.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy skies through the early evening hours with a chance for scattered showers and a few thundershowers. By 9 or 10 PM, the rain should dissipate, and skies become partly cloudy. Thursday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with near normal temperatures with a light easterly wind. On Friday, a weak cold front sneaks in from the NE and will keep our temperatures unchanged for Friday and Saturday. No rain is expected with this front. We start warming up a bit heading into Memorial Day. A very slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers on Memorial Day proper...less than 20%. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and more humidity is expected. No severe weather is expected today or early next week. Have a great day.

