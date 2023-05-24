Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program

Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week. (Source: Hillsborough County Public Schools / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.

The superstar was in town for a sold-out show at Raymond James Stadium over the weekend.

Last Friday, Sheeran visited marching band students from Middleton High School and Blake High School who were practicing together.

A video shared on Facebook by the Hillsborough County School District showed the singer surprising the students during their practice.

He walked into the classroom while the band was performing Sheeran’s latest hit “Eyes Closed.”

But many of the students were too focused on their sheet music to realize Sheeran was in the room until the song was over.

When the song ended, the students cheered in excitement and then listened to Sheeran perform his hit song “Perfect.”

At least two students were seen crying as he played for them.

A small group of students then performed Sheeran’s song “Photograph.”

Sheeran signed autographs for the students, donated guitars to the school music program, and gave all the students free tickets to the weekend concert.

“I’m playing a sold-out stadium, but I’ve got tickets for all you guys to come,” Sheeran told the class.

Sheeran also stuck around to take photos with each student.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate

Latest News

A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from...
WebXtra: Lindale veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from...
WebXtra: Tyler veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site.
Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say