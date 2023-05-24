Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coffee City police searching for suspect accused of assaulting 2 women, fleeing into woods

Henry Woods, 65, is the suspect that Coffee City police are searching for.
Henry Woods, 65, is the suspect that Coffee City police are searching for.(Coffee City Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Coffee City Police Department is working to locate a man they say assaulted two women Tuesday evening.

According to Police Chief Johnjay Portillo, Henry Woods, also known as Boley Woods, age 65, is accused of assaulting two women tonight on Coffee Landing Road. They say he then fled north into some woods between Coffee Landing Road and Diamond Bay Drive.

Woods is described as being 5 feet,11 inches tall, about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tshirt.

If you see Woods, you are asked to call Coffee City Police Department at 903-876-4946 or Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-677-6311.

