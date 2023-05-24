Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brawl breaks out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illinois - A brawl broke out on Monday night at O’Hare International Airport baggage claim.

The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to ABC 7 in Chicago, police said a woman was arguing with two people who later attacked her in the baggage claim area.

One woman was treated for minor injuries and two people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Video Credit: Chicago Critter/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

