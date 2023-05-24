Brawl breaks out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO, Illinois - A brawl broke out on Monday night at O’Hare International Airport baggage claim.

The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to ABC 7 in Chicago, police said a woman was arguing with two people who later attacked her in the baggage claim area.

One woman was treated for minor injuries and two people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Video Credit: Chicago Critter/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

