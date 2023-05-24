Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Authorities searching for Big Sandy man suspected of robbing game room

A suspect is being pursued in Upshur County following the robbery of a game room near Big Sandy on Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is being pursued in Upshur County following the robbery of a game room near Big Sandy on Tuesday.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb about the game room robbery. The sheriff says they’re looking for Big Sandy resident Dwayne Stevenson as a person of interest in the robbery.

Stevenson has a warrant out for his arrest on a different charge. HSO is also in the process of shutting down the game room for a violation unrelated to the robbery.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate

Latest News

A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from...
WebXtra: Lindale veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
A decorated East Texas veteran of the Iraq War continues to serve despite his injuries from...
WebXtra: Tyler veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
Billy Wayne Gage Jr.
Mount Pleasant man accused of exposing himself to 6 children while on meth
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings