Authorities searching for Big Sandy man suspected of robbing game room

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is being pursued in Upshur County following the robbery of a game room near Big Sandy on Tuesday.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb about the game room robbery. The sheriff says they’re looking for Big Sandy resident Dwayne Stevenson as a person of interest in the robbery.

Stevenson has a warrant out for his arrest on a different charge. HSO is also in the process of shutting down the game room for a violation unrelated to the robbery.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.