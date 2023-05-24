4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly incident on Lemon Acres on the morning of Tuesday, May 23.

Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County (KSLA)

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office say a person was barricaded inside the home on Lemon Acres. Nash Police, BCSO deputies, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded just before 11 a.m. The Nash Police Department says when they got there, witnesses told them multiple people had already been killed inside the house.

Police say the teenage suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside the home. That teenage suspect has been identified by the Nash Police Department as Cesar Olalde, 18. He’s facing multiple counts of capital murder. Police say he will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005 (Bowie County Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Lemon Acres in Nash, Texas.

Officials say it’s unclear at this time how the four people died, however, police did say the suspect and the four people killed are all related. A search warrant was obtained late Tuesday afternoon to search the house.

A teenage suspect reportedly killed four family members during some sort of standoff in De Kalb, Texas.

The ages of the victims have not yet been provided. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Nash Police Department at 903-838-0822.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.