Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say

Cesar Olalde, 18, is accused of killing four family members in Nash, Texas on May 23, 2023.
By Daffney Dawson and Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly incident on Lemon Acres on the morning of Tuesday, May 23.

Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County(KSLA)

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office say a person was barricaded inside the home on Lemon Acres. Nash Police, BCSO deputies, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded just before 11 a.m. The Nash Police Department says when they got there, witnesses told them multiple people had already been killed inside the house.

Police say the teenage suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside the home. That teenage suspect has been identified by the Nash Police Department as Cesar Olalde, 18. He’s facing multiple counts of capital murder. Police say he will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
The incident happened on Lemon Acres in Nash, Texas.

Officials say it’s unclear at this time how the four people died, however, police did say the suspect and the four people killed are all related. A search warrant was obtained late Tuesday afternoon to search the house.

A teenage suspect reportedly killed four family members during some sort of standoff in De Kalb, Texas.

The ages of the victims have not yet been provided. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Nash Police Department at 903-838-0822.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck
Liberty Arms Apartments in Tyler.
Person of interest detained in connection with North Tyler apartment shooting
Karen Dunn
Former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff

Latest News

Jeffrey Dale Shelby is in the Franklin County Jail.
Roommate arrested after elderly man found dead inside Franklin County home
Smith County Commissioners Court
Roommate arrested after elderly man found dead inside Franklin County home
Cherokee County Bust
Nacogdoches County Flooding Damage