Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1800-pound clock part falls onto courtroom ceiling from Franklin County Courthouse tower

A nearly 1-ton concrete counterweight for an East Texas courthouse tower clock fell from its constraint on Wednesday.
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A nearly 1-ton concrete counterweight for an East Texas courthouse tower clock fell from its constraint on Wednesday.

The concrete weight fell during lunchtime at the courthouse, which County Judge Scott Lee attributed to providence.

“The good Lord looks out for a lot of people a lot of times,” Lee said.

Had the courthouse been full, all 1,800 pounds of concrete could have fallen through the ceiling onto the pews of the historic courtroom. As it stands, the counterweight severely cracked the ceiling where it landed, and later was safely removed. Luckily, no one was beneath the landing zone when it caused what the county auditor mistook for an 18-wheeler striking the building.

The recently redone and rededicated courthouse will begin to undergo repairs tomorrow morning. Lee said that this type of event isn’t too surprising for a building as old as the courthouse, which was constructed in 1912.

“It’s still an old courthouse, and it still has its problems, and you’re going to continue to have problems because it’s an old courthouse, and things are going to break,” he said.

The county originally thought that the building would need to be shut down for as long as three months for repairs. After today’s assessment, however, they believe the building will be back up and running within a couple weeks.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Rusk County Sheriff's Office search warrant press conference
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation
Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck that killed motorcyclist on Hwy 31
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate

Latest News

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Franklin County Jail removed from state non-compliance list
1800-pound clock part falls onto courtroom ceiling from Franklin County Courthouse tower
1800-pound clock part falls onto courtroom ceiling from Franklin County Courthouse tower
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns self in to Smith County Jail