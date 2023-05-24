1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting left one person dead and another injured early Wednesday morning.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh reported that at 12:34 a.m., officers responded m Tyler Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Oakwood on report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a white sedan occupied by one person who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Sitting close by was the other occupant of the vehicle who was awake and alert but had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds as well. Erbaugh said the victim indicated the suspects, who were unknown to them, shot at them from another vehicle and left the area.

Police identified the deceased individual as Kenneth Ray Dorsey, 34, of Tyler. The other occupant was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

