Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation in plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cheryl Layne, a Whitehouse woman convicted last week of striking one of her adopted sons, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Layne, 46, was arrested in 2019 on allegations that she physically abused one of her twin adopted sons, who were in their early teens at the time. The abuse included beatings with a leather belt, whippings with archery arrows and being shoved into a wall. She was found guilty on a charge of injury to a child on Friday.

The plea deal reached on Tuesday morning included 6 years of probation in exchange for waiving her right to an appeal and surrendering her nursing license. However, the three remaining cases pending against Layne will be dropped. In her second year of probation, Layne will be required to serve 30 days in jail, a term which could be lifted. She will also be required to write an apology letter to the victims.

Additionally, the state asked the judge to delay allowing Layne to reunited with her younger daughter but allow for supervised visitation. The judge said he was going to delay ruling on matters pertaining to Layne’s daughter for now.

