Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Whitehouse woman convicted of child abuse given probation in plea deal

Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Cheryl Layne has been indicted(Smith Co. judicial records)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cheryl Layne, a Whitehouse woman convicted last week of striking one of her adopted sons, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Layne, 46, was arrested in 2019 on allegations that she physically abused one of her twin adopted sons, who were in their early teens at the time. The abuse included beatings with a leather belt, whippings with archery arrows and being shoved into a wall. She was found guilty on a charge of injury to a child on Friday.

The plea deal reached on Tuesday morning included 6 years of probation in exchange for waiving her right to an appeal and surrendering her nursing license. However, the three remaining cases pending against Layne will be dropped. In her second year of probation, Layne will be required to serve 30 days in jail, a term which could be lifted. She will also be required to write an apology letter to the victims.

Additionally, the state asked the judge to delay allowing Layne to reunited with her younger daughter but allow for supervised visitation. The judge said he was going to delay ruling on matters pertaining to Layne’s daughter for now.

Previous reporting:

Jury finds Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse guilty

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck
Liberty Arms Apartments in Tyler.
Person of interest detained in connection with North Tyler apartment shooting
Karen Dunn
Former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
1 dead, 2 teens injured in crash near Sulphur Springs

Latest News

Cory Clanton
East Texas first responder discusses challenges in field
Graham Rance
Man accused of trying to run over 92-year-old father in Anderson County
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 5-23-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Nice and warm again today
An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
San Augustine woman celebrates 100th birthday