WATCH: Wranglers chase down runaway cow on Michigan interstate

A runaway cow was wrangled by a man on horseback on a Michigan highway. Credit: MSP Second District/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan - A runaway cow was wrangled by a man on horseback on a Michigan highway.

The police dashcam video shows a man in full cowboy regalia chasing down an escaped cow on I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan. The wrangler is joined by less traditional cowpokes on ATVs on the roadside. The cow eventually veers into the roadway, where it’s followed by the horseback rider and ultimately lassoed and captured.

