TxDOT suspends truck from crane in Tyler square for ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation suspended a truck from a crane in downtown Tyler for their seatbelt safety event.
The press conference was planned as a way to spread awareness for the state-wide seatbelt safety campaign, Click It or Ticket. A crane was staged in the middle of the square with a pickup truck dangling above the ground, campaign logo emblazoned on the side.
Several TxDOT representatives spoke on the dangers of driving without a seatbelt.
