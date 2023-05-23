Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT suspends truck from crane in Tyler square for ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation suspended a truck from a crane in downtown Tyler for their seatbelt safety event.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation suspended a truck from a crane in downtown Tyler for their seatbelt safety event.

The press conference was planned as a way to spread awareness for the state-wide seatbelt safety campaign, Click It or Ticket. A crane was staged in the middle of the square with a pickup truck dangling above the ground, campaign logo emblazoned on the side.

Several TxDOT representatives spoke on the dangers of driving without a seatbelt.

