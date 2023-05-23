Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Through the morning we’ve seen partly cloudy to overcast skies across a large portion of the area. As we move into the afternoon, skies should trend partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible today, though nothing significant is expected. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, and we’ll cool into the upper 70s this evening. Overnight tonight, the chance for showers increases as we cool into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms with otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be cooler, only warming into the low 80s. We’ll keep a low chance for a couple showers on Thursday. For Friday through Memorial Day Weekend, the forecast looks warm and enjoyable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Right now, the forecast is dry for Friday through Sunday, with a low chance for showers on Monday/Memorial Day. That said, weather model guidance has gone back and forth on weekend rain chances. We’ll continue to monitor this and keep you updated. Have a great Tuesday.

