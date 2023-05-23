Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New HBO docuseries chronicles complicated history of ‘Mineola Swinger’s Club’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea speaks with reporter and producer Mike Hall about How To Create A Sex Scandal, a new docuseries on Max, HBO’s rebranded streaming platform. The series recounts the events involving a so-called “sex kindergarten” and swinger’s club in Mineola, and the multiple court battles surrounding it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck
Liberty Arms Apartments in Tyler.
Person of interest detained in connection with North Tyler apartment shooting
Karen Dunn
Former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
1 dead, 2 teens injured in crash near Sulphur Springs

Latest News

A Smith County commissioner’s submitted agenda item to change the divisive rules for public...
Smith County Commissioner Phillips’ agenda item amending rules of decorum falls through
A Smith County commissioner’s submitted agenda item to change the divisive rules for public...
Smith County commissioner's motion to amend rules of decorum fails
At the commissioner's court meeting this morning, they approved modifying the agreement with...
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioner’s court approves jail expansion
At the commissioner's court meeting this morning, they approved modifying the agreement with...
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioner's court approves jail expansion