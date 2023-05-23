New HBO docuseries chronicles complicated history of ‘Mineola Swinger’s Club’
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea speaks with reporter and producer Mike Hall about How To Create A Sex Scandal, a new docuseries on Max, HBO’s rebranded streaming platform. The series recounts the events involving a so-called “sex kindergarten” and swinger’s club in Mineola, and the multiple court battles surrounding it.
