New HBO docuseries chronicles complicated history of ‘Mineola Swinger’s Club’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea speaks with reporter and producer Mike Hall about How To Create A Sex Scandal, a new docuseries on Max, HBO’s rebranded streaming platform. The series recounts the events involving a so-called “sex kindergarten” and swinger’s club in Mineola, and the multiple court battles surrounding it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.